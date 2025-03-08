Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Lowered by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312,895 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,024,119,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20,620.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,547,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,136 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,808,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,493,000 after purchasing an additional 314,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,557,000 after purchasing an additional 308,150 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $199.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.95. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $173.17 and a 12 month high of $205.24. The company has a market capitalization of $88.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

