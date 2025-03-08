Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,437,407 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 2,217,638 shares.The stock last traded at $73.02 and had previously closed at $73.09.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.33 and its 200-day moving average is $67.71.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aegis Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $635,000. Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $586,000. LifeWealth Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $579,000. LM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.