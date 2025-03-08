Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 7,338,279 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 205% from the previous session’s volume of 2,402,105 shares.The stock last traded at $58.93 and had previously closed at $59.14.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.94.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1731 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
