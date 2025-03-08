Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.25 and last traded at $21.43, with a volume of 41253 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.68.

The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.51.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 262,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 32,627 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Verra Mobility by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,064,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,922,000 after purchasing an additional 421,377 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign s Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,460,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,862,000 after buying an additional 994,775 shares during the period.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

