Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.94 and last traded at $77.32, with a volume of 71595 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.72.

Weis Markets Trading Up 4.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.53.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.01%.

Weis Markets Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weis Markets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Weis Markets by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Weis Markets by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Weis Markets by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Weis Markets by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Weis Markets by 6,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company’s retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

