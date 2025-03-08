Welch & Forbes LLC Lowers Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Onefund LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $522.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Bernstein Bank raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,955,015. This trade represents a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $158,710.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,380. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,579 shares of company stock worth $7,756,844. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $518.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.59 billion, a PE ratio of 80.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $364.17 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $571.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $531.20.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

