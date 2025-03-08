West Family Investments Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 13,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 51,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 119,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,900,000 after buying an additional 19,358 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 4,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 278.4% in the fourth quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 37,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 27,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

NYSE:XOM opened at $109.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $103.67 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.05 and a 200-day moving average of $113.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

