WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $76.86 and last traded at $77.36. 150,696 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 366% from the average session volume of 32,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.94.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Maripau Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period.

The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on the dollar amount of dividends paid. DTD was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

