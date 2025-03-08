Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.28 and last traded at $27.25, with a volume of 19175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.11.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HDEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,047,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

About Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of developed country stocks, ex-North America, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDEF was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

