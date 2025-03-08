Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 595 ($7.69) and last traded at GBX 595 ($7.69), with a volume of 420625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 555 ($7.17).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.66) target price on shares of Zegona Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

The company has a market cap of £5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.92 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 483.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 392.23.

In other Zegona Communications news, insider Richard Williams acquired 12,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 404 ($5.22) per share, with a total value of £49,946.52 ($64,555.41). Also, insider Ashley G. Martin bought 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 330 ($4.27) per share, for a total transaction of £42,075 ($54,381.54). Insiders own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Zegona is a British company investing strategically across the Europe with the objective of acquiring businesses in the European TMT sector, using a “Buy-Fix-Sell” strategy to deliver attractive shareholder returns.

The first acquisition made by Zegona was of Asturian telecommunications operator Telecable in 2015.

