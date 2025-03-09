1,272 Shares in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Purchased by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STRL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $437,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $755,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 1,088.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 355,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,561,000 after purchasing an additional 325,620 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STRL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.89, for a total transaction of $351,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,726.89. This represents a 7.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ STRL opened at $118.00 on Friday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.50 and a 12 month high of $206.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.96 and a 200-day moving average of $155.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Featured Stories

