14,585 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Purchased by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 198.8% in the 4th quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 11,426 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 470.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 58,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 48,081 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 183.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 16,473 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 38,159 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 220.5% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.12. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $25.17. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.00.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

