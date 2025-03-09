1,696 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Acquired by Argentarii LLC

Argentarii LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

DIA opened at $428.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $376.14 and a 1-year high of $451.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $436.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $430.66.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

