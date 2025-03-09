17,157 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Purchased by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 89,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 499,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,779,000 after buying an additional 35,768 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 162,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

