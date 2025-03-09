33,461 Shares in American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:AHLT) Bought by Frontier Asset Management LLC

Frontier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:AHLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 33,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000. Frontier Asset Management LLC owned 2.26% of American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHLT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580 shares during the period.

American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF Stock Performance

AHLT stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF has a 12-month low of $21.85 and a 12-month high of $26.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.27.

American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF Profile

The American Beacon AHL Trend ETF (AHLT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks capital growth through a systematic, trend-following, managed futures strategy. Using technical analysis, the fund actively manages a wide range of derivatives linked to commodities, stocks indexes, currencies, bonds and interest rates.

