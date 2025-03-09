383 Shares in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Acquired by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 383 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCNCA shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,456.00 to $2,568.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,323.50.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,869.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,114.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2,068.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $1,505.73 and a one year high of $2,412.93.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $45.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.32 by $5.78. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 13.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.12%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

