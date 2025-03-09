6,572 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Bought by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,572 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRH Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 676.2% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 163 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 709.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.15, for a total transaction of $1,851,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,198,700.75. This trade represents a 5.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total value of $1,028,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,325,061.40. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $4,577,900. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.64.

Expedia Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $184.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.25 and a 1-year high of $207.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.70.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 52.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.68%.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Articles

