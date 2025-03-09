75,100 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Bought by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 75,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,758,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Haven Private LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $457,000. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 63,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $6,465,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IQV. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. BTIG Research lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on IQVIA from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.05.

NYSE:IQV opened at $191.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.28 and a 1-year high of $261.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.87.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

