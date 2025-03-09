7,936 Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Acquired by Argentarii LLC

Argentarii LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,936 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,322,859 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,745,858,000 after purchasing an additional 778,919 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 43.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,061,244 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,213,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562,005 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,383,024 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $499,956,000 after acquiring an additional 332,576 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,892,898 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $474,660,000 after buying an additional 817,240 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,155,349 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $334,749,000 after buying an additional 285,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $98.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.38. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $54.02 and a one year high of $101.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. Analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 42.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEM. StockNews.com lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

