83,531 Shares in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Bought by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 83,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000. Naviter Wealth LLC owned 0.18% of Capital Southwest at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 8.6% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 1.3% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 98,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 1.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Capital Southwest Stock Up 2.4 %

Capital Southwest stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. Capital Southwest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average is $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 33.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Southwest Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.09%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.54%.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

