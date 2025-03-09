925 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Bought by Axis Wealth Partners LLC

Axis Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,813,061,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,677 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,428,403,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,660,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,568,883,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $578.51 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $496.30 and a 12 month high of $616.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $599.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $588.94. The stock has a market cap of $575.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

