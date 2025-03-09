AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.63 and traded as high as $18.62. AB Electrolux (publ) shares last traded at $18.62, with a volume of 5,175 shares changing hands.

Separately, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

AB Electrolux (publ) Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 1.22.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances worldwide. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

