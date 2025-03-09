Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Lowered by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,199 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 2.5% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Adobe were worth $30,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 141.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Ricks acquired 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $443.98 per share, with a total value of $998,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,796.32. This represents a 82.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Trading Up 1.0 %

ADBE opened at $449.40 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $403.75 and a 12 month high of $587.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $439.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $487.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $475.00 price target (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on Adobe from $640.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Adobe from $616.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.81.

Get Our Latest Report on Adobe

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.