Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 3,680 Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,680 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,123,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,265,000 after purchasing an additional 150,301 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 339,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,566,000 after purchasing an additional 72,109 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 132,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 68,632 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,782,000 after purchasing an additional 62,030 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 326.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 53,669 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.47.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.60 per share, for a total transaction of $156,492.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 180,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,992,646.80. The trade was a 3.24 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 29,402 shares of company stock worth $653,787 in the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TCBI opened at $74.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.81. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.68 and a 12-month high of $91.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.82, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.36. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.99%. Equities analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

