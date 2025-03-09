Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $282,000 in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the third quarter worth $183,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Woodside Energy Group by 81.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 554.0% in the 3rd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 283,633 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 219,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 20,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WDS opened at $14.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average is $16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $14.34 and a 12-month high of $20.30.

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Woodside Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.39%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WDS

Woodside Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.