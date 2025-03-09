Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Sells $98,070.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total value of $98,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 172,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,211,941.90. The trade was a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Airbnb Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $134.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.38 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.66.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABNB. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Airbnb from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Airbnb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Argus raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.48.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

