AlphaQuest LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 418.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,247 shares during the period. Berry Global Group makes up about 0.4% of AlphaQuest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BERY. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,807,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,756 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,323,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,568,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Berry Global Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,831,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,487,000 after acquiring an additional 360,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth $24,288,000. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BERY shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.56.

NYSE BERY opened at $73.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.30. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.24 and a 12 month high of $73.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

