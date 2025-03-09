Alpine Associates Management Inc. Has $33.14 Million Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,100 shares during the period. Smartsheet accounts for about 2.0% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Smartsheet worth $33,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,492,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,010,000 after acquiring an additional 146,353 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,545,000 after purchasing an additional 52,293 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Smartsheet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,282,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 835,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,278,000 after purchasing an additional 211,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Smartsheet by 2,767.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 823,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,589,000 after purchasing an additional 794,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet

In other Smartsheet news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 47,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $2,681,379.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,938,961.76. This represents a 7.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $111,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,186.61. This trade represents a 9.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,916 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,069 over the last three months. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Smartsheet

Smartsheet Stock Performance

SMAR opened at $56.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -941.17, a PEG ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 0.71. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.39 and a 200 day moving average of $55.14.

About Smartsheet

(Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.