Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.64 and traded as low as $0.58. Altigen Communications shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 91,656 shares trading hands.

Altigen Communications Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter. Altigen Communications had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 11.45%.

Altigen Communications Company Profile

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

