AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and traded as low as $0.18. AmeraMex International shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 5,000 shares.

AmeraMex International Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.45.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International, Inc sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services.

