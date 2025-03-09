Ameren Co. (AEE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a 6.0% increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.
Ameren has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Ameren has a payout ratio of 53.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ameren to earn $5.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.5%.
Ameren Stock Performance
AEE opened at $98.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.34. Ameren has a 1 year low of $69.39 and a 1 year high of $104.10. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Ameren news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 5,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total transaction of $557,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,781.28. This trade represents a 11.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig S. Ivey sold 2,716 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $266,901.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,423.65. This represents a 15.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,959 shares of company stock worth $1,316,712. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.40.
View Our Latest Research Report on Ameren
About Ameren
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.
