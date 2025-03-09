AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

AMF Tjanstepension AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 74.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600,926 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,099,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,665,000 after buying an additional 109,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,400,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,296,000 after buying an additional 223,294 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,638,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,988,000 after buying an additional 241,465 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 238.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,198,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,124,000 after buying an additional 3,664,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,040,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,950,000 after buying an additional 325,542 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NLY opened at $21.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.92. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $22.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.53.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.44.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

