AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 392,767 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

AMF Tjanstepension AB trimmed its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 392,767 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $5,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,167,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,736,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DOC shares. Morgan Stanley raised Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.92.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:DOC opened at $20.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.30. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a boost from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 348.57%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

