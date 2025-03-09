AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 48,894 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,894 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 40.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 2.2% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 0.3% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 56,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Global Trading Up 1.4 %

Bunge Global stock opened at $75.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $67.40 and a 12 month high of $114.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 2.14%. Analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens dropped their target price on Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

