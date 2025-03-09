AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 8,193 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,193 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $7,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 145,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth about $764,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 9.1% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 378,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,292,000 after purchasing an additional 26,412 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $239.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.64 and a 52 week high of $298.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

BURL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $344.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $334.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.95, for a total transaction of $140,765.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,936,573.15. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading

