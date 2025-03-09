AMG National Trust Bank Acquires New Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,002,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,037,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 711,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,575,000 after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

HAE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Haemonetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $68.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $58.80 and a twelve month high of $97.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.74.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 9.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

