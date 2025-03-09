AMG National Trust Bank Sells 633 Shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 324,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 241,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after buying an additional 27,793 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 217,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after buying an additional 36,055 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 217,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after buying an additional 36,055 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,333,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a one year low of $21.46 and a one year high of $27.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average is $24.79. The stock has a market cap of $272.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.54.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

