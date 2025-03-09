Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,279,408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,032 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Amphenol worth $88,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $1,389,000. Callan Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 528.1% in the 4th quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 73,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 61,747 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,967 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 19,562 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 1,024.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 783,675 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,426,000 after acquiring an additional 713,976 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:APH opened at $62.99 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $54.27 and a twelve month high of $79.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.70. The company has a market cap of $76.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APH. Citigroup raised their target price on Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.68.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

