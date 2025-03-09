Amundi Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Amundi lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 76.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,870,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,680,431 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.59% of Johnson Controls International worth $309,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $80.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $59.83 and a 1 year high of $91.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 205,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $18,060,939.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,964,191.81. This represents a 14.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marlon Sullivan sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total transaction of $602,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,704.10. The trade was a 18.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 837,777 shares of company stock valued at $72,867,455 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.