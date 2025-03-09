Analyzing Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI) & Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI)

Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI – Get Free Report) and Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Brand Engagement Network and Aspyra, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Brand Engagement Network alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brand Engagement Network 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aspyra 0 0 0 0 0.00

Brand Engagement Network currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,571.31%. Given Brand Engagement Network’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Brand Engagement Network is more favorable than Aspyra.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Brand Engagement Network has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspyra has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Brand Engagement Network and Aspyra”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brand Engagement Network $35,210.00 399.80 -$6.88 million N/A N/A Aspyra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Aspyra has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brand Engagement Network.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.8% of Brand Engagement Network shares are held by institutional investors. 62.9% of Brand Engagement Network shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Aspyra shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brand Engagement Network and Aspyra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brand Engagement Network N/A -140.18% -56.38% Aspyra N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Brand Engagement Network beats Aspyra on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brand Engagement Network

(Get Free Report)

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities. It serves the automotive, healthcare, and other industries through direct sales force and channel partners. Brand Engagement Network, Inc. was formerly known as Blockchain Exchange Network Inc. and changed its name to Brand Engagement Network, Inc. in April 2023. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

About Aspyra

(Get Free Report)

Aspyra Inc. provides health care products and services for the laboratory and imaging marketplaces. It offers engineered workflow solutions that include software, interfaces, hardware, and professional services to various markets comprising specialty labs, reference labs, clinics, hospitals, imaging centers, and orthopedic practices. The company was formerly known as Creative Computer Applications Inc. and changed its name to Aspyra Inc. in November 2005. Aspyra Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Brand Engagement Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brand Engagement Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.