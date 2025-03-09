Analyzing Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality (PRSU) & Its Rivals

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU – Get Free Report) is one of 196 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality $1.40 billion $16.02 million 77.28 Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality Competitors $28.78 billion $590.94 million 23.21

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality. Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality Competitors 963 6288 12766 333 2.61

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality presently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.40%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 19.20%. Given Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.9% of Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality’s competitors have a beta of 1.48, suggesting that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality 2.68% 47.55% 5.49% Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality Competitors -16.33% -154.67% -3.10%

Summary

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality Company Profile

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality, Inc. engages in the provision of hospitality and leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events. It operates through the following segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment provides travel experiences that include recreational attractions, unique hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services. The Spiro segment is an experiential marketing agency that partners with brands around the world to manage and elevate their global experiential marketing activities. The GES Exhibitions segment is a global exhibition services company that partners with exhibition and conference organizers as a full-service provider of strategic and logistics solutions to manage the complexity of their shows. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

