Andra AP fonden Acquires 45,000 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 113.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.07% of Fortune Brands Innovations worth $5,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the third quarter worth $231,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the third quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 88.0% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fortune Brands Innovations

In related news, EVP Ron Wilson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $103,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,950.04. This represents a 12.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristin Papesh acquired 483 shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,941.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,617 shares in the company, valued at $472,177.83. This trade represents a 6.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FBIN opened at $63.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $90.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.99 and its 200 day moving average is $76.71.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.07). Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 22.05%. Research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on FBIN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.64.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

