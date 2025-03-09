Andra AP fonden Buys New Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 217,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,616,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SpiderRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 14.5% in the third quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 164.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 150,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,599,000 after acquiring an additional 93,569 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 25.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 581.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,735,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $2,322,519.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,403,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,640,618.80. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $828,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,473 shares of company stock worth $6,771,552 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.64.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

SMCI stock opened at $38.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.79. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $122.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

