Andra AP fonden Purchases 7,000 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Andra AP fonden grew its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 5.2% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Biogen by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Biogen from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Biogen from $251.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.33.

BIIB stock opened at $150.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.01. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.51 and a 12 month high of $238.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 14.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

