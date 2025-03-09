Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Up 6.6% – Still a Buy?

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.71. 781,743 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,244,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Angi in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.25 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.05.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.47 million, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the third quarter worth approximately $645,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Angi by 46.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 262,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 83,704 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Angi during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Angi by 1.8% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,729,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after buying an additional 84,328 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Angi during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

