Argentarii LLC Takes $499,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Argentarii LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

ISRG opened at $518.26 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $364.17 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.59 billion, a PE ratio of 80.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $571.36 and its 200 day moving average is $531.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.10.

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.18, for a total value of $260,725.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,879.38. This represents a 18.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $6,955,015. This represents a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,579 shares of company stock worth $7,756,844 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

