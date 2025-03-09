Argentarii LLC Takes Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Argentarii LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,000. Amphenol accounts for 1.1% of Argentarii LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,279,408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,855,000 after purchasing an additional 36,032 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APH shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.68.

Amphenol Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE APH opened at $62.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $54.27 and a 52 week high of $79.39. The company has a market capitalization of $76.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.55%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

