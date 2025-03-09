Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 426 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,254 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $665,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $22,831,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Owens Corning by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Owens Corning by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 17,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $3,336,265.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,990.54. This trade represents a 48.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total transaction of $321,947.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,490.95. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Trading Down 0.7 %

OC opened at $144.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.52. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $140.94 and a twelve month high of $214.53.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.18.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

