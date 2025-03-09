Arrow Exploration (OTCMKTS:CSTPF) Shares Down 6% – Should You Sell?

Arrow Exploration Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSTPF – Get Free Report) traded down 6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 31,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Arrow Exploration Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.33.

Arrow Exploration Company Profile

Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

