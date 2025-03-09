Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $2.05 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 222.7% during the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.81 and a 1-year high of $53.98. The company has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on U.S. Bancorp

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,114,246.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,837,274.72. This trade represents a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $4,821,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,230,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,132,431. This represents a 7.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.